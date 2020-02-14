Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Given News Impact Rating of -2.60

Media coverage about Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Evans & Sutherland Computer earned a news sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ESCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,511. The company has a market cap of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Evans & Sutherland Computer has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 1.75%.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

