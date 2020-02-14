EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0029

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $91,263.00 and $5,193.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.35 or 0.06218776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00062191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00130725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001630 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

