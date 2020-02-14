Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 357,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of MRAM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

In other news, CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $67,880.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

