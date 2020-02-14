Everus (EVR) Price Hits $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $10.39 and $7.50. During the last week, Everus has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Everus has a market cap of $12.44 million and $1,283.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.35 or 0.06218776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00062191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00130725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,539 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

