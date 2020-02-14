Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) to report sales of $9.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Evolution Petroleum posted sales of $9.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year sales of $38.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $39.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolution Petroleum.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Shares of EPM stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.