Ewan Stewart Downie Acquires 25,000 Shares of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Stock

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,297,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,446,667.

Ewan Stewart Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 25,000 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,250.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Ewan Stewart Downie bought 17,500 shares of Premier Gold Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,625.00.

Shares of PG traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.48. The company had a trading volume of 435,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,775. Premier Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.97.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.24 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

