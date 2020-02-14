Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,328 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Exelon by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,165 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

