Expanse (EXP) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Expanse has a total market cap of $901,447.00 and $6,498.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

