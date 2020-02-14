Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

