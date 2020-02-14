Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 68,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,524,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,131. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

