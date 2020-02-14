Extremely Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New Energy Systems Group. (OTCMKTS:NEWN) Share Price

Media coverage about New Energy Systems Group. (OTCMKTS:NEWN) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Energy Systems Group. earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

New Energy Systems Group is a manufacturer and seller of mobile power devices, solar panels and solar related application products. The Company offers its products to portable consumer electronic devices. The Company operates through two of its wholly owned subsidiaries: Shenzhen Anytone Technology Co, Ltd.

