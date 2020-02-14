Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

