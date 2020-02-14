Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eyenovia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.