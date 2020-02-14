Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

