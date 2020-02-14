Faceter Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $32.15, $33.94 and $13.77. Faceter has a market cap of $445,397.00 and approximately $98.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.08 or 0.06173841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00061683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00128339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001616 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

