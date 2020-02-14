Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

FICO opened at $418.09 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $238.76 and a 12-month high of $426.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,428 shares of company stock valued at $37,996,528. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

