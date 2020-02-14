Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 29.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

FICO stock opened at $418.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $238.76 and a 1 year high of $426.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.06, for a total transaction of $10,158,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,697,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $156,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,428 shares of company stock worth $37,996,528 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

