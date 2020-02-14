Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Given $41.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fanhua an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,688,000 after acquiring an additional 980,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

FANH stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

