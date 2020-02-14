FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 3% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. FansTime has a total market cap of $976,834.00 and approximately $55,182.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bit-Z, HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.