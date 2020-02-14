Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Sells $286,500.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FAST traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 52,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,111. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 84.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

