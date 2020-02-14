Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman Sells 7,500 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.96. 1,452,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $12,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $20,698,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

