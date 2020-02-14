Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $33.00 at Wedbush

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $28.12 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,804.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,371,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 66.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 69,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 551.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 147,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

