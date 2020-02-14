Feathercoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,592.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and QBTC. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and $8,592.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 267,760,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

