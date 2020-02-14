Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%.

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,232,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.09 and a beta of 2.20. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

FNMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

