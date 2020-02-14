FedEx Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping service provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

FedEx has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. FedEx has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FedEx to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.33. The company had a trading volume of 646,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. FedEx has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 758.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

