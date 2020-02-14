FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 7.9% in January

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,292,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,214,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FDX traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.81. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 755.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
