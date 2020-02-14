Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) is GAM Holding AG’s 6th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.09% of Ferrari worth $27,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

RACE opened at $172.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $124.16 and a 12-month high of $176.58.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

