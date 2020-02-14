Fetch (FET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.26 or 0.06212550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

