Fidelity National Information Servcs’ (FIS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,540. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,105,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,978,000 after acquiring an additional 224,017 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 934,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000,000 after acquiring an additional 210,536 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

