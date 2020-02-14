Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.38 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $6.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.44. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after purchasing an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

