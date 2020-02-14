Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $152.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.32.

NYSE FIS opened at $154.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

