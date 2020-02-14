Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.32.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $154.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 920.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

