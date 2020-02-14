Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €57.00 ($66.28) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FIE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fielmann presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

Get Fielmann alerts:

Shares of Fielmann stock opened at €70.10 ($81.51) on Friday. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €72.61 and its 200 day moving average is €68.87.

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.