Fiera Capital Corp Buys 36,659 Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,659 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 3.14% of Alithya Group worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALYA opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Alithya Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALYA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

