Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,434,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,396,000 after buying an additional 2,064,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after buying an additional 223,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after buying an additional 420,636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 179,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.59. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

