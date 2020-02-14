Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,330,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,387,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 658,385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,839,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after purchasing an additional 565,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of WPM stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.