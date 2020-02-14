Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $190.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $191.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.