Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.52 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 186.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.22 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,906 shares of company stock worth $655,917 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

