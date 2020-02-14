Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.76 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.46. The company has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

