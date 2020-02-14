Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.47 Million Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Tucows worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 24.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tucows alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.12. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $90.21.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. Tucows’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCX. BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tucows presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $92,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,161 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,398.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.