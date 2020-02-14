Fiera Capital Corp Has $7.19 Million Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,770,754 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Wright Medical Group worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,024,000 after acquiring an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,182,000.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wright Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,213,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,581 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

