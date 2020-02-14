Fiera Capital Corp Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSAC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BSAC opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

