Fiera Capital Corp Has $9.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,236,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $185.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $154.74 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

