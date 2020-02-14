Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 31,315 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,315 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.64 and a 52 week high of $225.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.