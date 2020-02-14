Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 7,883 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEA stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

