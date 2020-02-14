Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.05% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

BEP opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $53.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,084.21%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

