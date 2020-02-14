Fiera Capital Corp Sells 41,609 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -197.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

