Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,944 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.13.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

