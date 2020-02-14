Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 123.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,309 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,082,000 after acquiring an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,317,000 after acquiring an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 102,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,927. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

