Financial Comparison: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) versus Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NASDAQ:NUV)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Gladstone Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.05%. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 752.43%. Given Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuveen Municipal Value Fund is more favorable than Gladstone Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 6.54 $19.87 million $0.84 12.50 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 48.28% 10.20% 5.97% Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Nuveen Municipal Value Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. was formed on April 8, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

